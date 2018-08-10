Wild wheel thefts reported in Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating after four separate reports of tires stolen from vehicles in the Central West End.

The first victim reported that sometime between 3 p.m. on Friday, August 3 and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, someone stole all four tires from their vehicle on the 4300 block of West Pine Boulevard.

A few days later, the tire thief struck again. This time, hitting multiple vehicles in the same night.

According to police, sometime between 5 p.m. Monday, August 6 and 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, four tires were stolen from the 4300 block of Laclede Avenue.

That same night, four more tires were stolen sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8 a.m. from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Laclede Avenue.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, another victim at the 4100 block of West Pine Boulevard reported all four tires were missing from their vehicle as well.

Police have released photos of vehicles of interest in these cases.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.