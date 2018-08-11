× Cards Hit Three Homers, Blank Royals 7-0

The Cardinals renewed their I-70 rivalry with the Kansas City Royals and it was a royal flush to the tune of 7-0 for the Redbirds on Friday night in Kansas City.

Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader all homered in the victory over the last place team in the American League Central division. For Carpenter, the long ball with his NL leading 32nd home run of the year. A five run second inning got the Redbirds off to a great beginning. Starting pitcher Austin Gomber pitched five shutout innings to get the win (2-0). Daniel Poncedeleon pitched the final three innings to earn his first Major League save.

The win improves the Cardinals record to 61-55. They trail the Cubs in the NL Central division by six and a half games. The Cardinals sit just three and a half games out of a Wild Card playoff spot.