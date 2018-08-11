× Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Boone County History and Culture Center recently opened the exhibit, “The History of Fake News (and the Importance of the World’s Oldest School of Journalism).” Visitors can learn about how misinformation spreads until January.

Curator Clyde Bentley is also a professor at University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. Bentley says fake news started long before President Donald Trump’s campaign. He tracks fake news back to England’s King Charles II, who banned coffee in the 1600s on the grounds of fake news.

The exhibit also highlights the Missouri government’s suppression of news during the Civil War.