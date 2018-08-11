× Man sentenced for attack on 4 homeless people in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for attacking four other homeless people with a hammer and handrail in St. Louis in a fight over snacks and water.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Edward Moore was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in June of four counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Moore attacked two men and two women in July 2017 inside a vacant school where homeless people regularly slept.

Moore was accused of beating them with a ball peen hammer and a roughly 4-foot-long section of a wooden handrail with two wall brackets still attached. Prosecutors say Moore had been released from prison only six weeks earlier after serving 26 years for another blunt force assault.

Police and testimony indicated Moore believed the victims had ransacked his belongings and stolen food.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com