Rain Suspends PGA Championship during Second Round

While the golfers were putting up low scores, the only thing that could stop them was mother nature. That’s exactly what happened on Friday at Bellerive Country Club. With only half of the 156 golfers finished with their second round, a heavy rain storm hit the course and suspended play at the PGA Championship until 7 AM Saturday morning. Before the rain hit, incredibly low scores were being put up. Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel both tied the PGA record with a round of 63. Round One leader Gary Woodland shot a four under par 66 to get to 10 under for the tournament and hold on to the lead. Kevin Kisner shot a six under par 64 to sit at 9 under par, one shot out of the lead. Tiger Woods birdied three of his first five holes played. He is at 3 under par for the tournament. Woods was one of the golfers to not complete his second round. Tiger will play 11 more holes Saturday morning to complete that round before playing the normal 18 holes of the third round.

Here's reaction from the top two golfers in the clubhouse, Woodland and Kisner.