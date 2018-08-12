Arts Pop: Should music fans #MuteRKelly?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Friday, August 17, 2018, Grammy-award winning R&B artist R Kelly is scheduled to play a show at the Family Arena in St. Charles. But a growing number of people do not want that concert to happen, including St. Louis Post-Dispatch Music Critic Kevin Johnson , who is denouncing an artist for the first time ever.

Johnson, an admitted former fan, has joined #MuteRKelly, a nationwide movement aimed at ending Kelly’s career. The artist has been saddled with allegations of sexual misconduct for decades, mostly with underage girls. He has never been convicted of a crime.

For more from Kevin Johnson on this decision, pick up Sunday's STL Life section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch or visit stltoday.com/blender.