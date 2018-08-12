Easy ideas for breakfast on busy mornings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Breakfast is a great way to give the body the refueling it needs. Kids who eat breakfast tend to

eat healthier overall and are more likely to participate in physical activities — two great ways to

help maintain a healthy weight.

Skipping breakfast can make kids feel tired, restless, or irritable. In the morning, their bodies

need to refuel for the day ahead after going without food for 8 to 12 hours during sleep. Their

mood and energy can drop by midmorning if they don't eat at least a small morning meal.

Alexandra Caspero, RD Registered Dietitian at Delish Knowledge, shares some easy recipes for busy families to ensure that breakfast isn't skipped!

1. Freezer Breakfast Burritos: Make ahead breakfast burritos filled with eggs, vegetables and

cheese. Make ahead and freeze, then microwave before eating.

2. Smoothie Packs: Make your own smoothie packs for simple assembly in the morning. Make

individual packets of frozen fruit, vegetables, and seeds. Add to a blender with milk and enjoy!

A nutritious smoothie ready in less than a minute.

3. Ready-to-Eat Muesli Cups: Enjoy hot or cold! These muesli cups are perfect for on-the-go

eating; kids can enjoy these at home, on the way to school or at their desk. Great for those who

like cereal but not oatmeal!

Find hundreds of recipes, nutrition information and more at delishknowledge.com.