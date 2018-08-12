Fans and PGA hail championship tournament a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – The 100th PGA Championship is winding to a close at Bellerive Country Club.

It`s been a long week for fans at the PGA Championship, but many say this is their favorite week of the year.

Fox 2 spoke with people who've come from all over just to be here in St. Louis. Hundreds of thousands have come throughout the week, despite a few rainy days; bringing with them their spending dollars to boost the local economy.

Many say they were impressed with St. Louis, the course, and don`t forget the barbecue.

Overall, they say the logistics of the event have gone smoothly, considering how many people attended the event.

But all eyes were on Tiger Woods as he made for the top of the leaderboard.

The PGA is getting in on the fun on Twitter joking that they thought St. Louis was just a baseball town, clearly there are a lot of golf fans here as well.

MIZ chants are in full force as @GaryWoodland makes his way up No. 1. 😂#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/WXrxr0XhQH — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2018

The place to be this morning: Championship Shops. 💯#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/HOxZttbAhA — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2018