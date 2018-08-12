Gun shop broken into for the second time in 2 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - The owner of a St. Charles County gun shop was cleaning up broken glass for the second time in just 2 months. Alien Armory Tactical owner Frank Bahr said crooks broke his storefront glass at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in an apparent burglary attempt. A similar break-in occurred on June 16th. In both cases, the suspect left empty-handed. No firearms were taken.

Bahr said during both break-ins the suspect did not stay in the store for very long. He said suspects fell over a trip cord, heard an alarm and ran away. Bahr suspects the criminals took off once they realized no firearms were accessible. He wants everyone to know the firearms in his shop are vaulted every night. He says it’s pointless to try and steal them.

“It’s extremely frustrating to get a call in the morning and you know have the police up here saying I need to get up here and I have another mess to clean up,” said Bahr.

He remained open for business while trying to clean up broken glass.

“We don’t have time for this crap,” he said. “You are cowards coming in here and you are thieves trying to come in here and take stuff that isn’t yours. Why don’t you go get a job and work to earn your money instead of trying to take what’s somebody else’s?”

Bahr said anyone trying to break into his shop is risking a great deal for nothing.

“There’s nights that we’ve sat in here and built guns and decided to stay the night,” he said. “If one of us is in there in the morning when you try to come in, there’s a really good chance you’re going to get shot stepping in these doors.”