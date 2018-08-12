The 2018-2019 season at the Repertory Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - Steven Woolf, Artistic Director for the Repertory Theatre, previews the upcoming 2018-2019 season which opens September 5th with “Evita"

2018-2019 Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves

EVITA

September 5 – 30, 2018

Lyrics by Tim Rice Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber Directed by Rob Ruggiero

The incandescent Eva Perón’s rise from poverty to power electrified the world – and made her an iconic political celebrity. Winner of seven Tony Awards, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s tour-de-force musical revels in the glamour, charisma and controversy that defined the First Lady of Argentina. With its unforgettable anthem “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and kaleidoscope of sights and sounds, Evita dazzles with pure passion.

A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2

October 10 – November 4, 2018

by Lucas Hnath Directed by Timothy Near

After 15 years away, Nora Helmer has returned home. And now that she’s back, the heroine of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House is taking no prisoners. This award-winning theatrical sequel crackles with razor-sharp humor that speaks directly to today’s audiences, giving new voice to its predecessor’s themes of marriage, fidelity and personal independence.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

November 28 – December 23, 2018

by Philip Grecian Based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark Directed by Seth Gordon

Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas returns to The Rep in all its heartwarming and hilarious glory. Filled with delightful holiday vignettes and endlessly quotable lines (“You’ll shoot your eye out!”), this play is the perfect gift for the whole family to enjoy. See the classic movie brought to life on stage!

ALABAMA STORY

January 2 – 27, 2019

by Kenneth Jones Directed by Paul Mason Barnes

A determined librarian and a segregationist senator face off over an innocent children’s book in 1959 Montgomery. Depicting the marriage of two rabbits – who happen to have different-colored fur – the story has Sen. E.W. Higgins calling for a book ban. But even as the pressure mounts, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed refuses to yield to censorship. Inspired by true events, Alabama Story is a stirring testament to free expression.

OSLO

February 6 – March 3, 2019

by J.T. Rogers Directed by Steven Woolf

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play. In 1993, two bitter enemies shocked the world by shaking hands and agreeing to work toward peace. This breathtaking drama tells the story of the secretive and precarious negotiations that made that moment possible. By focusing on the Norwegian couple who brokered talks between the Israelis and Palestinians, Oslo finds the unlikely story behind this historic event.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

March 13 – April 7, 2019

by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields Directed by Edward Stern

Calamity, disaster, fiasco: whichever word you’d like to choose, the opening night performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor has gone decidedly wrong. A maelstrom of madcap madness ensues, complete with collapsing scenery, unconscious actors and a stage crew pushed to the brink. Will The Rep survive this train wreck of a play? Come find out!