Three separate shooting incidents leave 4 injured

ST. LOUIS – The separate shootings on Saturday have left 3 men and 1 woman injured.

The first incident took place a little before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4100 block of Natural Bridge. A victim was traveling in the 4100 block of Natural Bridge and heard gunshots from an unknown vehicle. The victim sustained lacerations from broken glass to his neck and went to an area hospital.

The second shooting occurred on Saturday, a little after 9:00 p.m. A man was shot in the right ankle near the intersection of Kingshighway and Harney. The victim was conscious and breathing and was taken to an area hospital.

The third incident happened about 10 minutes later in the 3600 block of North Taylor. A man and woman were both shot in the ankles. They were conscious and breathing and taken to an area hospital by EMS.