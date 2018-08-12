× UI report recommends efforts to address sexual misconduct

URBANA, Ill. – A University of Illinois report is recommending new efforts to support students in the first weeks of school when sexual assaults are most common, especially among freshman.

The News-Gazette reports that the university’s second systematic survey of sexual misconduct on campus recommends targeting resources at specific groups who have a higher risk of sexual assault, including the Greek system, LGBTQ community and those with disabilities.

The survey is also recommending doubling down on efforts to reduce alcohol abuse.

The report is based on a March 2017 survey offered to 12,500 of the university’s students. It shows that while a majority of students felt the university takes sexual misconduct seriously, a third didn’t know how to make a report of sexual misconduct and one in five didn’t know where to get help.