O'FALLON, Mo. - The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has tickets for sale.

FOX 2 got a look inside the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in the Legends Pointe subdivision in O'Fallon.

Monday, Aug. 13, is the last day to purchase a ticket and be eligible for the bonus prize. The bonus prize is a 7-day vacation for two at the Riviera Cancun.

The drawing takes place Sept. 6. The home has open houses on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information or to purchase a ticket go to www.stjude.org.