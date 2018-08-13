× Aretha Franklin is reportedly in ‘Gravely Ill’ condition

DETROIT, MI. – Singer Aretha Franklin is reportedly in the hospital in serious condition.

The “Queen of Soul” is said to be gravely ill and is currently surrounded by her loved ones who are preparing for the worst.

76-year-old Franklin has battled health problems for the last few years. She was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, but she denied reports that she carried the disease.

Last February, Aretha announced that 2017 would be her last year “in concert.”

She was performing but canceled a series of concerts citing doctors orders.