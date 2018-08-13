Armed gunmen rob Imo’s Pizza in Ferguson, shoot restaurant manager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police released chilling surveillance video Monday as investigators search for a pair of masked men who shot an Imo’s Pizza manager.

The frightening scene played out in just a matter of seconds at the Imo’s restaurant on Airport Road on the night of August 6. The robbers entered the restaurant with guns drawn, demanding money.

The manager struggled with one of the robbers when he was grazed by a bullet. Another armed man approached the manager and shot him three additional times in the back.

Eight different surveillance cameras catch various angles of the gunmen and

employees running, calling for help.

The video showed someone getting into a white car and driving off, but it’s not clear if the person or vehicle was connected to the crime. Meanwhile, an employee could be seen running out into the street trying to flag down help.

The injured manager was able to call 911 and was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The armed gunmen escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.