× Authorities respond to hazmat situation at MoBap Hospital

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A hazmat team responded to Missouri Baptist Medical Center on Monday after security officers came into contact with an unidentified substance in the emergency room.

This was an isolated incident and no evacuations were ever ordered, the hospital said.

An unknown substance was found in a bag and the St. Louis County Hazmat Team responded.

The area was given the all-clear by 4:40 p.m.