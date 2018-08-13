Butter cow a long-running highlight of the Illinois State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Fair is in high gear this week as summer nears its end. It’s also a great chance rose some sights, ride some rides, and where can you find both a living, breathing 1,500-pound cow and one made entirely out of butter.

You can find a little bit of everything at the Illinois State Fair, celebrating the state’s bicentennial with the theme “Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing.”

Every vendor and exhibitor has been putting their best foot forward for the fair. No visit would be complete without a stop at the Dairy Building, where you'll see a creation from artists Sarah and Andy Pratt – the 2018 butter cow.

The buttery bovine has nine hearts to represent the nine essential nutrients in milk. It's a state fair tradition since 1922.

The Illinois State Fair runs through Sunday, August 19.