× Calling all golf lovers ! PGA Championship merchandise 50 percent off

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. -The Bellerive Championship store will open to the public Monday for those who missed out on exclusive merchandise.

All logoed merchandise will be marked down with a 50 percent discount.

The store will open at 9 a.m. and close its doors by 4 p.m.

In order to participate in the discount, shoppers will have to park at the Creve Coeur Soccer complex and take a shuttle to Bellerive.

PGA Championship announced to their twitter, parking and admission to the store will be free.

The shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.