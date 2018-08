Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Toxemia, sometimes called pre-clampsia, is a condition where there is a sudden increase in blood pressure after the 20th week of pregnancy for a woman.

The condition can be life threatening for both the mom and the baby, or babies.

SLU-Care maternal fetal medicine specialist, Dr. Kia Lannaman, answered a variety of questions about the condition including if it is preventable.

