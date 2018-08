Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE - The 9th Annual TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival will be Saturday, August 18 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event includes seven high-speed cycling races and will also award $10,000 in prize money to the winner, making it one of the largest payouts for a bike race in the region.

The event also includes food, entertainment, kids bike races and more. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information go to www.CriteriumEdwardsville.com.