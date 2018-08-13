Enterprise center hiring up to 300 full and part-time positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are hiring people to fill up to 300 part-time and full-time positions for the upcoming season.

Jamie Sackman, the Vice President of Human Resources for the venues, said they have a lot of positions available and a variety of them.

There are full-time positions available in the sales, accounting and technology departments. Some of the part-time positions include host, security or concierge positions.

For more information go to www.stlouisblues.com.