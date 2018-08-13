× Good Samaritan surprises man with blindness with new home

VILLA RIDGE, MO — A man living at a St. Louis area RV park got the surprise of his life from a man he recently met. Mike Graham met Alex, a visually impaired man after his camper was dropped off near his spot. Mike soon learned that Alex needed help and his home was falling apart. He put together a gift and caught Alex’s reaction on video.

“When it rained, he had to sit in certain spots so the rain wouldn’t pour in on him,” said Mike Graham. “He had no running water, no heat, no nothing.”

That was the state of Alex’s vintage 1978 camper. The recreational vehicle was the place he called home at Pin Oak Creek RV Park in Villa Ridge, Missouri. Mike says it was dropped off there by people who were supposed to be helping Alex. He says they were also siphoning some of the money Alex was getting in government assistance for his disability.

Mike says that he camps in his recreational vehicle during weekends at the park. He found Alex in a nearby spot. The two hit it off and became friends.

Alex is blind and has depended on others to help him get through life. He told Graham that his childhood was turbulent and his life as an adult has been difficult too. He ended up at the Villa Ridge RV Park with no real assistance or a good place to live.

Mike and his wife have recently been helping Alex buy groceries, banking and fixing his trailer. But the trailer, Alex’s home, was too far gone to fix.

Mike works for Travers Automotive and RV group. He asked his employer if they would be able to donate something to help Alex. They found a 2004 Prowler Lynx recreational trade-in vehicle. Travers Automotive Group made the donation possible.

On Friday, August 10th Mike drove the 2004 Prowler Lynx to Pin Oak Creek RV Park in Villa Ridge. His wife was recording when Alex discovered he had a new home. This modest abode has heat, running water, a roof and much more. The video of the generous gift has been shared hundreds of times.

People at the RV park are still looking for the people who took advantage of Alex.