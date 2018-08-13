× Health officials have issued warnings about eating “Dragon’s Breath” Cereal made with Liquid Nitrogen

ST. LOUIS – Dragon Breath cereal is half food and half science experiment and now researchers are warning it can be very harmful.

The latest trend is a liquid nitrogen soaked cereal that can be a recipe for disaster.

Liquid Nitrogen is commonly used in scientific laboratories and medicine as a way to preserve cells, tissues, and even body parts at extremely low temperatures.

The coated cereal puffs turn into a vapor in your mouth when you are eating them, creating the illusion that you are blowing smoke.

The concern is the frozen dessert may not be prepared properly because it’s typically sold at kiosks and state fairs.

If it doesn’t have a protective layer around the food it could burn cause frostbite and damage internal organs.