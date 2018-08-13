× Mobile app designed to prevent pregnancy gets FDA approval

ST. LOUIS – The FDA approves marketing for a smartphone app that claims to prevent pregnancy. The app is from a Swedish-based company called Natural Cycles.

Women can track the days they are fertile based on body temperature readings their menstrual cycles.

However, officials in both Britain and Sweden launched investigations into the app earlier this year after reports women using it became pregnant.

In a statement, the FDA warns that the app is not foolproof in preventing pregnancies– but can be effective if used correctly and carefully.