ST. LOUIS - Meet a big dog who's just a big baby. Rhino is an 88-pound, 7.5-year-old American Bulldog mix and he'd love to find a forever family!

Don't let his size fool you, Rhino is a big love bug and an even bigger cuddler. He loves people of all sizes and even other dogs.

He came to the Metro East Humane Society from a local animal control facility. He was severely underweight and will need to eat more than usual to get up to a healthy weight (around 100 pounds or so).

Rhino is potty-trained and walks well on a (double) leash. He can be a big couch potato and would be a great addition to any household with lots of space and a yard.

You can visit Rhino at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.