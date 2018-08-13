× PGA Championship fans get engaged at Bellerive

ST. LOUIS, MO- The golf record books will show that Brooks Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone else who will remember their time in the crowd this weekend more than Mac Stoddard and Hannah King.

Stoddard, an executive with the political organization FreedomWorks and King, an exercise physiologist, were in town from the Washington D.C. area.

He bought tickets for Saturday’s round last summer and asked her to marry him on the first fairway, just as Koepka and the day’s final groups were finishing up on 18. They’ve been dating for ten years.

“I thought it would be special on the 100th year anniversary of the tournament. Because if a great event that brings so much joy and dedication like the PGA Championship can last a century and beyond, so will our love,” Stoddard wrote in a direct message to FOX2. “Hannah is the love of my life. And as the championship will live on, our love for each other will too.”

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this guy!” King wrote as she posted the photo on Instagram. “Proposed on hole one of the PGA Championship!” #engaged #STLmyheart