ST. LOUIS, MO — An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis man. He was diagnosed with Dementia and does not take any medications.

Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who drove away from the Petro Mart on Veterans Memorial Parkway near I-70 in Lake St. Louis this morning. Jack Jackson may be driving a gold 2002 Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri plates: WF9V0D.

Have info? Call St. Louis City Police: 314-444-5338.