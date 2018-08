Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, runner up Tiger Woods and third place finisher Adam Scott all raved about the huge and loud crowds at the tournament.

The huge crowds all week out at Bellerive Country Club impressed the 156 pro golfers who competed. Sure, most were cheering the loudest for Tiger Woods, but even Woods said the St. Louis golf community was very well mannered and cheered for all the golfers. Woods went on to say he hopes the PGA Tour returns to St. Louis soon.