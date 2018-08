Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kevin sits down with Ronda Rousey and she had with her game face on!

She's in a new movie with Mark Wahlberg called Mile 22. Rousey's character is apart of a secret special ops team on a dangerous mission to save the world.

Since Kevin wimped out and decided wisely not to take her on, he decided he could use some fighting tips from Xtreme Krav Maga.