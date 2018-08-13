× Researchers discover how blue light from phones and tablets can speed up blindness

ST. LOUIS – Are you constantly glued to your smartphone or tablet? You may want to put them down.

According to a new study, the blue light from your phone, tablets, and laptops can accelerate blindness.

Researchers say prolonged exposure to blue light can advance the process of macular degeneration an incurable condition that affects the middle part of your vision.

Scientists add blue light is particularly damaging because it has a shorter wavelength and more energy and our eyes cannot block it.

Researchers say you should avoid browsing on your devices in the dark.