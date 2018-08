Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dole Whip frozen treats is a new dessert now offered at Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags.

The desserts can be found at Pineapple Pete's. The dessert comes in six flavors including strawberry, pineapple, orange, lime, orange and pineapple and strawberry and lime.

Six Flags Spokesperson Elizabeth Gotway said the non-dairy frozen treats have become one of the most popular items in the water park.

For more details go to www.sixflags.com/stlouis.