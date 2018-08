Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Snapchat dysmorphia" is a condition that has people wanting plastic surgery that will make them look like snapchat filters.

Dr. Scott Walen is a facial plastic surgeon with SSM-SLU Hospital and he said while something like this may seem simple there is a lot more too it.

Walen said people should talk to their doctors at length before doing something like this, and doctors should educate patients on the topic as well.

For more information go to www.slucare.edu.