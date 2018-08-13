× St. Charles could see dual indoor smoking bans on Nov. 6 ballot

ST. CHARLES- The St. Charles County Council considers a second possible measure to ban smoking inside businesses.

Election officials are already checking more than 30,000 signatures on a petition to put a measure on the November ballot to ban smoking inside all businesses St. Charles, including Ameristar casino.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report, County council members could vote on a second ballot measure to exempt the casino and many bars from an indoor smoking ban

The St. Charles County Council meets Monday, August 13 at 7p.m. and could determine if both proposals make it on November ballot.