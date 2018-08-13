Teen Choice Awards 2018: The winners list
This year’s blockbuster movies and the tops of the music charts were big winners at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday at the Forum in Los Angeles.
This year’s event honored the best in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the internet based on more than 150 million votes cast by teens on Twitter and FOX.com.
The show featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People, Khalid, Lauv and Evvie McKinney, the season one winner of the music reality series “The Four: Battle For Stardom.”
The following is a complete list of the winners:
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
“Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. — “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson — “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
“Black Panther”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth — “Thor: Ragnarok”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright — “Black Panther”
Choice Fantasy Movie
“Coco”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez — “Coco”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Choice Drama Movie
“The Greatest Showman”
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron — “The Greatest Showman”
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Zendaya — “The Greatest Showman”
Choice Comedy Movie
“Love, Simon”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick — “Pitch Perfect 3”
Choice Summer Movie
“Incredibles 2”
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Chris Pratt — “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (
Bryce Dallas Howard — “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan — “Black Panther”
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson — “Love, Simon”
Choice MovieShip
Zac Efron & Zendaya — “The Greatest Showman”
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
“Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse — “Riverdale”
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario — “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”
Choice Action TV Show
“The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin — “The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist — “Supergirl”
Choice Comedy TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil — “Jane the Virgin”
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez — “Jane the Virgin”
Choice Animated TV Show
“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”
Choice Reality TV Show
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Choice Throwback TV Show
“Friends”
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen — “Lip Sync Battle”
Choice Summer TV Show
“So You Think You Can Dance”
Choice Summer TV Star
Olivia Holt — “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Choice TV Villain
Mark Consuelos — “Riverdale”
Choice Breakout TV Show
“On My Block”
Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan — “Riverdale”
Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson
Choice Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Choice Song: Female Artist
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) — “Havana”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer — “Youngblood”
Choice Collaboration
Zac Efron & Zendaya — “Rewrite the Stars”
Choice Summer Song
“Back To You” — Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles — Live on Tour
Choice Pop Song
“In My Blood” — Shawn Mendes
Choice Country Song
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“All Night” — Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Choice Latin Song
“Familiar” — Liam Payne & J Balvin
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Love Lies” — Khalid & Normani
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
“Whatever It Takes” — Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid
Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Choice Comedy Web Star
Liza Koshy
Choice Music Web Star
Erika Costell
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles
Choice Twit
Anna Kendrick
Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber
Liza Koshy
Choice Muser
Mackenzie Ziegler
OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
LeBron James
Choice Female Athlete
Serena Williams
Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart — “Riverdale”
Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch — “Riverdale”
Choice Scene Stealer
Vanessa Morgan — “Riverdale”
Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie
Lauren Jauregui
Choice Male Hottie
Cole Sprouse
Choice Videogame
Fortnite
Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model
Gigi Hadid
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Fandom
#BTSArmy