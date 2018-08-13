× Woman carjacked by person on scooter, police say

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for the individual who robbed a woman in a neighborhood just north of Forest Park and stole her car.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking occurred August 12 just after 6:50 a.m. in the 5500 block of Waterman Boulevard, located in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

The 35-year-old victim said she was parked when a person riding a scooter approached her, pulled out a gun, and demanded her possessions.

The woman and the suspect got into a brief struggle, but the suspect ultimately stole the woman’s purse, phone, and 2016 gray Honda Civic.

Woodling said police described the suspect as an African-American male between 16 and 20 years of age, standing 5’5” to 5’9”, with a thin build and medium complexion, wearing a box cut brown jacket, white shirt, and blue pants.