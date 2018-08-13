Woman passing bad checks said to be ‘too old to be wearing Aeropostale’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman passing bad checks in Florissant earlier this summer.

According to a police spokesperson, the incidents took place from June 16 to July 17. The suspect used several checks from a closed account belonging to the City of Kinloch.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian woman with a thin build and blonde hair. In an attempt to guess her age, police said she was “too old to be wearing Aeropostale.”

Each time, she was spotted leaving the scene in a 4-door, silver 2001-02 Hyundai Accent that was missing its front passenger side hubcap. A man was behind the wheel during the incidents.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.