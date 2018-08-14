Additional local travelers bring complaints against Frontier Airlines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Frontier Airlines passengers from across the St. Louis area have been contacting Fox 2/KPLR 11 with complaints about their travel to and from Las Vegas.

“They told us that they sent us an email but not until 2:20 in the morning, which was two hours after our flight was supposed to leave to tell us we had been canceled,” said O’Fallon, Missouri resident Kathleen Barton.

Barton and her two daughters we supposed to fly home from Las Vegas early Saturday morning, but now they're stranded until Wednesday.

“First person told us it got hit by electric, second person said it was an environmental problem with the plane, and (the) third person said they could not get a plane to land in St. Louis to come to Vegas because of the weather,” Barton said.

Barton's family was one of several we heard from experiencing issues with Frontier. The Daugherty family from Bourbon, Missouri said they were so frustrated with the lack of help they received from Frontier that they rented a car and drove 22 hours to get home for their children's first day of school.

The family said they’re out more than $800 between flights, the rental car, and gas, with Frontier yet to offer any reimbursement.

Then there's the case of a Collinsville, Illinois family who said their flight from St. Louis to Las Vegas in late June was canceled when a Frontier representative told them their pilot was flying illegally. The cancellation resulted in a couple missing their honeymoon.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 questioned Frontier Airlines about these cases. An airline spokesman cited controllable and uncontrollable reasons for cancellations. Controllable issues like maintenance can result in re-bookings and food and travel vouchers. Frontier said when uncontrollable issues like weather delays or cancellations arise, passengers have the options of a refund or being re-booked on the next available Frontier flight.

As for the canceled Frontier flight in late June when the pilot was said to be "flying illegally,” the airline notes FAA regulations governing the amount of time crew members are allowed to work in a day. Being "illegal" is an industry term meaning the crew has logged too many hours that day to work another flight.

After Fox 2 contacted Frontier Airlines Monday evening, the Bartons told said Frontier offered them reimbursement for their troubles.

We'll let you know if that happens for any other the other families we received complaints from.