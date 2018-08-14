Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranks among the nation’s best

ST. LOUIS, MO — US News and World Report has named Barnes-Jewish Hospital as one of the best in the nation. They rank the hospital as the best in Missouri and 11th in the United States.

The hospital posted this Tweet about the ranking: “We’re proud to be ranked #11 in the nation by US News and World Report. Thanks to our team members and Washington University School of Medicine partners who have helped us rank among the nation’s best for the 26th consecutive year”

The news outlet surveyed more than 10,000 specialists and evaluated data from nearly 5,000 hospitals across the U.S. Their Honor Roll features the 20 elite hospitals that ranked best in the nation.

See the full report here.