Cardinals to broadcast Wednesday’s game to troops in Middle East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday night's St. Louis Cardinals game will be the annual "This One's For You" game.

The game will be broadcast to the 35th Engineer Brigade of the Missouri Army National Guard in Kuwait.

Fox Sports Midwest reporter, Erica Weston, and Major Mike Roberts of the Missouri National Guard shared the importance of the "This One's For You" telecast.

Major Mike Roberts said he has experienced one of these broadcasts in the past and it is a morale booster. Fox Sports Midwest said the goal of "This One's For You" is to connect Cardinal nation with the troops and showcase the sacrifices made by them and their families.

For more information go to www.FOXSportsMidwest.com.