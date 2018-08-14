× Flora Borealis exhibit extended through fall

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. – The popular Flora Borealis light show at the Missouri Botanical Garden is being extended until the fall.

The light projections will shine on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from September 6 through October 20.

Flora Borealis is a nighttime multimedia experience where visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Botanical Garden location, that is transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the garden to life.

For tickets or more information visit: www.missouribontanicalgardens.com