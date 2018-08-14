× Homeless students sue Riverview Gardens School District over education rights

BELLEFONTAINE, Mo. – Two homeless students are suing the Riverview Gardens School District and the state of Missouri.

The suit claims the district doesn’t give homeless students basic access to public education.

The complaint contains stories of the children being unable to enroll, lack of safe transportation, zero tolerance suspensions, and an overall lack of support systems.

Under the McKinney Vento Act, schools are required to give homeless children immediate enrollment in school and the transportation they need.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report, the law requires schools to take a series of steps to enroll and retain homeless students.

Riverview School Districted says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.