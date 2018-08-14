Lead singer of The Urge in bodybuilding competition

ST. LOUIS, MO — The lead singer of The Urge and owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs just competed in his first bodybuilding competition at the 2018 NPC Midwest Naturals Saturday in St Louis. Steve Ewing also just celebrated his 48th birthday.

Ewing writes on Instagram, “Pretty much had the best weekend ever! Competed in my first bodybuilding competition, spent Sunday with my family eating pizza and cookie cake for my birthday! 48 ain’t so bad.”

Ewing made eight records with The Urge. He toured for over a decade with bands like 311, Korn and Incubus. He has several restaurant locations around St. Louis.