Lobster Roll for National Sandwich Month at McCormick & Schmick’s

by Chef Peter Barken

Makes 3 cups

INGREDIENTS
9 oz of Lobster Meat
6 oz of Poached Shrimp
3 Tbls diced Yellow Onions
3 Tbls Diced Celery
1/2 tsp Chopped Tarragon
2 Tbls Chopped Chives
1/2 Cup Mayonaise
1 Tbls Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Salt and Pepper

DIRECTIONS
Mix with rubber spatula folding over until mixed thoroughly

National Sandwich Month
McCormick & Schmick’s
West County Center
80 West County Center
Des Peres, MO 63131
(314) 288-2020
ShopWestCountyCenter.com