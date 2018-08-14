Lobster Roll for National Sandwich Month at McCormick & Schmick’s
by Chef Peter Barken
Makes 3 cups
INGREDIENTS
9 oz of Lobster Meat
6 oz of Poached Shrimp
3 Tbls diced Yellow Onions
3 Tbls Diced Celery
1/2 tsp Chopped Tarragon
2 Tbls Chopped Chives
1/2 Cup Mayonaise
1 Tbls Fresh Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Salt and Pepper
DIRECTIONS
Mix with rubber spatula folding over until mixed thoroughly
National Sandwich Month
McCormick & Schmick’s
West County Center
80 West County Center
Des Peres, MO 63131
(314) 288-2020
ShopWestCountyCenter.com