Lowe’s volunteers help renovate Youth in Need facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – There's a bit of a party coming to an end in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon. The party was the end result of a lot of hard work that was done earlier today. Youth in Need`s mission is to help children, teens and families discover their strengths to overcome the issues they face.

Tuesday afternoon, the non-profit organization was getting some sweat equity put back into their facilities. More than 250 Lowes hero volunteers spread out across St. Charles to give back to the community.

From new landscaping at most of their locations, new grills, and at their transitional facility for teens, they`re turning a garage into an art studio and safe space that feels like home.

A wrap-up block party was held on Jefferson Street at the Youth in Need`s shelter. Radio station “The Viper” provided refreshments and rock music at the end of the day. Food trucks were on hand to feed volunteers for their goodwill throughout the day.