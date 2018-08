Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - McDonald's announced they will be investing $6 billion to modernize most of their U.S. restaurants by 2020.

McDonald's will spend $131 million on construction and modernization of 220 Missouri locations.

Rob Lancaster with McDonald's shared with Fox 2 that the money will go toward modernized dining areas with new furniture, new decor and a 'refreshed' exterior design.