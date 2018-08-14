× Missouri medical marijuana organizer sues 2 initiatives

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from the November ballot.

The Joplin Globe reports that Springfield doctor and attorney Brad Bradshaw filed two lawsuits Friday seeking to invalidate the medical marijuana initiatives submitted by New Approach Missouri and Jefferson City attorney Lowell Pearson.

State law requires petitions to receive a certain number of signatures in six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Bradshaw alleges that some of Pearson’s collected signatures are invalid and that New Approach Missouri unlawfully obtained signatures.

New Approach spokesman Jack Cardetti calls Bradshaw’s claims “desperate” because he won’t receive any support at the ballot box.

Bradshaw and Pearson didn’t return the newspaper’s request for comment.

Missouri could become the 31st state to legalize medical marijuana if the measure is approved by voters.

