ST. LOUIS, MO — Homicide detectives have assumed a North St. Louis shooting investigation. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Tuesday morning. He died on the way to the hospital.

There was a large police presence at the scene after the shooting. Police say this investigation is ongoing.

