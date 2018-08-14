Music video shows students what it takes to prepare for the first day of school

ST. LOUIS, MO — Administrators are letting students in on some of the work it takes to get ready for the first day of school in the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District. A video posted to the district’s Facebook page shows members of the Buildings and Grounds Department dancing to Bachman-Turner Overdrive’ “Takin’ Care Of Business.”

The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Districted posted this message with a video to Facebook:

“Welcome back! On behalf of the Buildings and Grounds Department, we hope you had a tremendous summer. We’ve been busy this summer but we threw together a short video for your first day. It’s only just a glimpse of the summer work that the B&G team does throughout the District to ensure our spaces are inspiring to our students, our community, and you. We wish you all an incredibly successful school year of takin’ care of business.”