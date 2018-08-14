One dead, two injured following an overnight shooting north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the victims were along Penrose Street at north Newstead Avenue when they were gunned down around midnight Monday.

The two surviving victims were shot in the arm and were taken to a nearby hospital. They are in stable condition at this time.

According to authorities, the deceased was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word of any arrests or a motive.

The identity of victims has not been released at this time.