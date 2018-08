× One killed in early morning crash along Riverview

ST. LOUIS –┬áPolice are investigating a deadly early morning crash in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Riverview Drive at the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Police say, one of the vehicles overturned, and the driver had to be cut from the vehicle.

The victim died from their injuries at the scene

There is no word on what caused the crash.